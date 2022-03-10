Savitribai Phule is widely known for her revolutionary work for social causes. She was India’s foremost social reformer, first female teacher, poetess, and female icon. Savitribai along with her husband worked for girls' education and started the first school for girls in India more than 170 years ago. On March 10, 1897, Savitribai died after contracting the disease from a 10-year-old boy she was trying to save. On her 125th death anniversary, today, Twitterati shared her achievements, HD Images, quotes, and messages. Who Was Savitribai Phule? This Balika Din and Mahila Shikshan Din 2022, Remembering Pioneer of Women’s Education in India.

Savitribai Phule 125th Death Anniversary

Savitribai Phule's Death Anniversary

India's First Female Teacher

Remembering the Mother of Indian Feminism, Savitribai Phule on her Death Anniversary . 1 Savitribai left us decades back...on this day, but 1000s of Savititribai Phules are raising to smash Brahminism and it's Patriarchy. pic.twitter.com/87GYykBnkY — Existence | He/Him 🦀 (@desitutakhamun) March 10, 2022

Greatest Female Icon

Savitribai's work opens doors for girls' education! Greetings on the day of remembrance to Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule who has done invaluable work of igniting the flame of knowledge in the house. #सावित्रीबाई_फुलेpic.twitter.com/CTHcIZyUsx — Khushnuma Khan (@Khushi9595) March 10, 2022

Savitribai Phule's Death Anniversary Tweets

In 2014, the University of Pune was renamed after an individual who is considered the first woman teacher in India and a towering campaigner for women’s rights – in the mid-19th century. She is Savitribai Phule and she died #OnThisDay in 1897. pic.twitter.com/wSoKdMwvmZ — Damodar Singh Khalsa (@Devoted_Khalsa) March 10, 2022

