On Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured the social reformer for her groundbreaking contributions to education and women’s empowerment. In a post on X, Modi praised Phule as a “beacon of women’s empowerment and a pioneer in education and social reform.” He acknowledged her enduring impact, stating her efforts continue to inspire the nation in striving for a better quality of life. Born in 1831 in Maharashtra, Savitribai Phule, married to social reformer Jyotiba Phule, became India’s first woman teacher. She played a crucial role in educating women, especially from marginalised communities, at a time when it was considered taboo to educate girls. Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2025: Supriya Sule, Yogi Adityanath and Other Leaders Pay Tributes To Social Reformer on Her Birth Anniversary.

Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2025

Tributes to Savitribai Phule Ji on her birth anniversary. She is a beacon of women’s empowerment and a pioneer in the field of education and social reform. Her efforts continue to inspire us as we work to ensure a better quality of life for the people. pic.twitter.com/8JbBZCjBvc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2025

