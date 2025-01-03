Savitribai Phule Jayanti is celebrated every year in India on January 3. Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, January 3. Balika Din and Mahila Shikshan Din are observed in her honour in the Indian state of Maharashtra. Savitribai Phule Jayanti honours the life and work of Savitribai Phule, India’s first female teacher and a pioneer of women’s education. Savitribai Phule was born in 1831, and she was married to her husband, Jyotirao Phule when she was around 9 or 10 years old. She dedicated her life to educating girls and challenging gender and caste discrimination. Along with her husband, Savitribai started a school for girls and worked to uplift underprivileged communities. She also fought against social evils like child marriage and untouchability. Her efforts inspired many people and helped bring about a positive change in Indian society. To celebrate the day, share Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2025 wishes, greetings, images, quotes, messages, and wallpapers. Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2025 Date and Significance: Everything About Mahila Shikshan Din That Marks the Birth Anniversary of India’s First Female Teacher.

