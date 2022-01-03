Mahila Shikshan Din 2022 will be celebrated on January 3. Commemorated on the birth anniversary of the key Indian educator who helped thousands of girl children to access education - Savitribai Phule, Mahila Shikshan Din is also known as Savitribai Phule Jayanti. The Indian education system owes credit to several key contributors for the path that it took. But every girl child in India who has access to education needs to thank Savitribai Phule and her revolutionary ideas in the 1800s, which helped her educate thousands of girls. As we prepare to celebrate Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2022, here is everything you need to know about Savitribai Phule and her contribution to the noble cause of Mahila Shikshan in India. Savitribai Phule Jayanti or Mahila Shikshan Din 2022: Know Date, Significance and History of the Day Commemorating Birth Anniversary of Indian Social Reformer.

Who Was Savitribai Phule?

We have all heard the name Savitribai Phule multiple times through the pages of our history books or the adorable artworks of Savitribai Phule Jayanti Google Doodles over time. However, her actual story is known by very few. Born in Naigaon village in Satara District, Savitribai Phule was actually an illiterate before she married Jyotiao Phule. Jyotirao educated Savitri at home with help from some of Savitri’s friends as well. Once she completed her education, she enrolled in two teaching programs with the aim of helping others on the path that she had just taken.

Savitribai Phule - India’s First Woman Teacher

The first teaching program that Savitribai enrolled in was at an institution run by the American Missionary, Cynthia Farrar, in Ahmednagar. The second course was at a Normal School in Pune. Considering these achievements at a time where girl children were not prioritized to attend schools, Savitribai is said to be the first woman teacher and headmistress in India.

Savitribai’s Struggles

Savitribai and Jyotirao Phue realize their true desire was to encourage and help more girl children to be educated. Jyotirao’s father, who learned about this plan, banished them from his home. In these moments, it was Jytoirao’s friend Usman Sheikh and his sister, Fatima Sheikh, who opened their doors for the Phules to live.

Savitribai’s Friend and India’s First Muslim Woman Teacher - Fatima Sheikh

When living at Usman’s house, Savitribai found a friend and confidant in Fatima Sheikh, who helped the Phules in every possible way to motivate young women to get educated. While Fatima already knew how to read and write, she was encouraged by her brother also to take a teaching course, and she ended up teaching several classes at Jyotiba & Savitribai school. Fatima also went door to door, asking people to send their children to school!

We hope that these facts about Savitribai and the gist of her entire story help you get some perspective of just how many struggles the Indian girl child has already battled. In the current times, it is more important than ever to take inspiration from these heroes in the field of education and do our bit to help kids stay in school. Here’s hoping that with this Mahila Shikshan Din, people can increase awareness about the struggles of girl students in India and ways that they can help. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Mahila Shikshan Din 2022!

