Balika Din is celebrated in India every year on January 3. Balika Din 2025 falls on Friday, January 3. The day is celebrated along with Savitribai Phule Jayanti and is dedicated to the pioneer for women's and girl’s rights and education in India. Savitribai Phule was born on January 3, 1831. Savitribai Phule worked towards abolishing social evils like untouchability, caste issues, and gender discrimination. Her efforts and work made several positive changes in India. She fought for women's and girls’ rights and, along with her husband, started the first school for girls in India. She is India’s first female teacher. Due to her empowering works for women and girls, Savitribai Phule Jayanti is also celebrated as Balika Din and Mahila Shikshan Din. The day pays tribute to her and honours her contributions to society and the country. To celebrate the day, share Balika Din 2025 HD images, wallpapers, quotes, wishes and greetings. Balika Din 2025 Date, History and Significance: Here’s What You Should Know About the Day That Honours the Legacy of Savitribai Phule on Her Birth Anniversary.

