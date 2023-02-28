Life is not short on unexplainable twists. Sometimes, it just bottles down to the equation of you win some, lose Some. Such is the incident of a man from Scotland. A 24-year-old man from Falkirk, Scotland, won a brand new Lamborghini Huracan at the Click Competition in December 2022. However, sadly, the Lambo was badly damaged in a 3-vehicle crash within just weeks. The whole internet joined the man in his tragedy. Lamborghini Sales Reach 400 Since Its Inception in India.

Man Crashed £100,000 Lamborghini Huracan:

#GrantBurnett devastated after winning a £160k #LamborghiniHuracan with a 99p draw ticket - only to crash it weeks later. He entered the Click Competition to win the 201mph supercar instead of the £100k cash alternative. I actually feel really sorry for him, tragic . . 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/q2W1zZSCrJ — Mr Pål Christiansen 🇳🇴😍🇬🇧 (@TheNorskaPaul) February 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)