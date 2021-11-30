Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to a man seen appearing semi-naked during a virtual court hearing when senior advocate Indira Jaising was arguing a matter. The senior advocate, in a tweet, said that, "I confirm that a semi naked man was visible on the screen for a full 20 minutes despite my objection . I am making an official complaint for contempt of court snd sexual harassment. It’s extremely disturbing in the middle of an argument in court." (SIC)

Check It:

I confirm that a semi naked man was visible on the screen for a full 20 minutes despite my objection . I am making an official complaint for contempt of court snd sexual harassment. It’s extremely disturbing in the middle of an argument in court https://t.co/q9DAgoHze7 — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) November 30, 2021

