PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is urging women across the globe to go on a sex strike against men who eat meat based on a study that found men contributing more to climate emissions by eating more meat than women. The organisation stated that it will save the world and also help stop the spread of toxic masculinity. Representing the organisation, Dr Carys Bennett , said that differences between men and women were observed in their diet. More meat intake in men meant that they had a bigger carbon imprint than women. Their eating habits result in 41 per cent more greenhouse gases. PETA's proposal to reduce carbon imprints and save the environment involves a meat tax too. Daniel Cox, from the Germany branch of PETA, said that toxic masculinity is harming the climate and a 41 per cent meat tax, aligned with the percentage of carbon footprint meat eating men produce as compared to women, should be imposed on them.

Check Tweets by PETA:

Scientists have proven that toxic masculinity is KILLING the planet. Men’s obsession with meat makes them responsible for 41% MORE greenhouse gas emissions than women. We’re calling for a strike on sex with meat-eating men ‍🚫👱‍♂️ — PETA (@peta) September 23, 2022

Hold men accountable! This may be the only solution to the climate catastrophe 😉 pic.twitter.com/qqU5g52yq9 — PETA (@peta) September 23, 2022

Dr Carys Bennett From PETA shares her views:

"Men have a 40 percent higher carbon footprint because they're eating more meat than woman." Women in Germany are being told to stop having sex with their husbands and boyfriends until they stop eating red meat. Dr Carys Bennett from PETA explains on #TimesRadio. pic.twitter.com/6B9jlFn1Pl — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) September 22, 2022

