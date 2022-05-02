Some rich men in Dubai are paying young ladies to sleep with their pet dogs. Recently, a Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site to share the incident. He said that his friend was paid 20,000 AED per week to have intercourse with her sponsor's pet dog. The tweet went viral after a woman's video confessing to having sex with dogs for money went viral. The user further said that many young girls are camping in Dubai, where they are paid to have sex with old men or/else their pets.

Check Tweet:

It's so Disgusting 💔💔 I recently replied to a guys tweet last week when he said Nigerian Dubai girls are with rich men taking care of them. Is having sex with a Dog the good life?#Dubaigirls #dogs #gistlover #Lekki #Dubai#Odogwu #doggy pic.twitter.com/MtKCY0MYOn — Harry El'Solomon Akpan (@mr_elsolomon) April 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)