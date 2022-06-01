Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was killed on Sunday evening while driving his car in Mansa, a district in Punjab state, northern India. Moose Wala, 28, was taken to hospital where he was declared dead. Sidhu Moose Wala's pet dogs Shera and Baghera, have been refusing food since Sunday evening in the absence of their Master. Both have loose weight without having food, mourns the death of his master. The rapper would cuddle with them before going to sleep and treat them like any other family member.

