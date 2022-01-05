A bachelor man has paid hundreds of pounds on several billboards advertising himself in a bid to find a wife. The man identified as Mohammad Malik, has set up a website Findmailkawife.com in an unusual quest for love and has plastered his photo on different advertising hoardings across Birmingham. The Muslim man works as an innovation consultant and entrepreneur. “Save me from an arranged marriage” read the giant billboard.

Have A Look:

you have to respect the hustle. marriage CVs are the past. marriage billboard ads are the future.https://t.co/2YmxlTPCdb pic.twitter.com/Ul6IYHywCP — Hamzah (@hamzah2506) January 2, 2022

