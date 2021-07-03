On his 122nd birthday, Google paid homage to a man named Sir Ludwig Guttmann. Widely known as the Father of Paralympic Games, the design by an artist named Ashanti Fortson shows him in the middle of the Paralympic Games swirling around him.

Image Credit (Google)

