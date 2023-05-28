Amidst the grandeur of the New Parliament Inauguration, a lighthearted moment unfolded as Union Minister Smriti Irani playfully photobombed Union Home Minister Amit Shah, capturing a humourous interaction between the two prominent BJP leaders. Smriti Irani took to Twitter to share the photo with Amit Shah. "Photo bombed — ! When everyone wants to be a part of the ‘main frame’ (sic)", Irani captioned the pic. Hema Malini Visits New Parliament Building, Shares Inside Photos On Instagram (View Pics).

Smriti Irani Photo Bombs Amit Shah:

Photo bombed — ! When everyone wants to be a part of the ‘main frame’. pic.twitter.com/nAzGpqtHSu — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 28, 2023

