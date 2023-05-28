On Sunday, the new Parliament building in Delhi was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, garnering praise from various Bollywood celebrities on social media. One notable personality was Hema Malini, an actor-turned-politician, who had the opportunity to explore the building after its inauguration. She graciously shared several candid pictures of herself, offering her fans a sneak peek into the captivating interiors. Hema Malini Forgets Her Contribution to Mathura as BJP MP, Says 'Have Done Lot of Work, But Can't Remember Right Now'; Watch Video.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

