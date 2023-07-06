Sanfe Founders Archit Agarwal and Harry Sehrawat are facing the heat on social media after a user shared screenshots of several products for women by their company that claims to 'lighten' several body areas, including Nipples, Vagina and Bum. Since the tweet went viral on microblogging site Twitter, users are shaming the brand for such products. Advertisements of Fairness Cream And Health Products, That Mislead, To Face Whip As Govt Proposes Rs 50 Lakh Fine & 5 Years of Imprisonment.

Snafe Founders Face Backlash Over Lightening Creams and Lotions

I’ve had a public tussle with them on Instagram lol. They kept showing me ads for nipple smoothening and lightening serums. Ugh. — Sophie (@azenithromycin) July 6, 2023

i was looking for face razors and saw that Sanfe sells 10 different products for different kinds of facial hair. they all are essentially the same product with a similar function, just packaged and marketed differently. from the beginning, i've felt like they're very exploitative — avy (@avykyakare) July 6, 2023

Nipple...of all the body parts...NIPPLE🤷 — K Kan (@DameFortuneKK) July 6, 2023

