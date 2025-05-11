In shocking scenes during the WWE Backlash 2025 press conference, undisputed champion John Cena sent R-Truth through a table with an 'Attitude Adjustment'. R-Truth interrupted Cena's impromptu presser, in a bid to talk to his idol, who defeated Randy Orton in the main event of WWE Backlash PLE to retain his title. Interestingly, R-Truth did distract Orton from finishing off Cena in the match, before the champion used underhanded tactics to pick up the win. Check out Cena punishing R-Truth here. WWE Backlash 2025 Results: John Cena Retains Undisputed Championship, Jacob Fatu, Dominik Mysterio, and Lyra Valkyria Successfully Defend Respective Titles (Watch Video Highlights).

John Cena Puts R-Truth Through The Table

