The first PLE after WrestleMania 41 is upon us, with WWE Backlash taking place in St Louis, Missouri. The Backlash 2025 will see as many as four title matches, which include a main event featuring John Cena and Randy Orton. The WWE Backlash 2025 will be held at Enterprise Center and start at 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on May 11 in India. Unfortunately, due to a lack of a broadcast partner in India, no live telecast viewing option will be available for WWE Backlash 2025. However, fans can find online viewing options of WWE Backlash on Netflix, who will provide all the action and entertainment from the wrestling PLE on its app and website. Fan Throws Beer Bottle At Undisputed Champion John Cena During WWE Friday Night SmackDown (Watch Video).

