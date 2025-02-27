OnlyFans model Sophie Rain, in recent posts on X (formerly Twitter), revealed that she has made over USD 50 million in net profits with her content as an adult entertainer on the platform. The creator posted screenshots of her earning statistics statement and wrote, “$50m in NET profit by the way, can’t wait for $100m next year.” Rain garnered much attention at the end of 2024 when she revealed how much money she made on OnlyFans. She shared receipts, including screenshots that show her top spender had spent over four million on content from her. The model’s rapid financial success continues to draw significant attention online.

Sophie Rain Confirms USD 50 Million in Net Profits From OnlyFans

half way to $100m thank you all so much 🥹 pic.twitter.com/SQiQCT8IVB — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) February 25, 2025

She Aims To Double It!

$50m in NET profit by the way, can’t wait for $100m next year 🫣 pic.twitter.com/IGaftIsfYg — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) February 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)