For the fifth consecutive session on Monday, the Indian equity benchmarks continued to slump. Sensex tumbled 774 Points, while Nifty slipped below 17,400 mark. Shares of listed and talked-about startups and companies like Zomato, Paytm and Nykaa plummeted. Zomato dropped 19 percent, Nykaa dropped 9 percent while Paytm proving to be worst case scenario losing 60 percent of value compared to its issue price. All this chaos has got Twitterverse abuzz. Because why not. Sharing funny memes and jokes online is the new way of netizens to express themselves. #stockmarkets funny memes and jokes took over Twitter and they're definitely funnier than the situation of stock market in India.

That Must Hurt Bad!

Cannot Express The Pain in Words

#stockmarkets #BSE Zomato shares fall to lowest level since listing in July; Paytm down 57%#Zomato investors right now be like:- pic.twitter.com/4uXcjdFPNB — Devyani Kohli (@DevyaniKohli1) January 24, 2022

Abey Paise Nahi Hain

HAHAHHAHHAHHHAAH

And They Might Succeed, You Never Know

Woh Kya Hota Hai

HAHAHHAAHHHA

Expectations vs Reality

