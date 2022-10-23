Is that a streaker on the pitch? No, no, look carefully as that is Mateo Kovacic! But why on earth was the Chelsea midfielder running almost naked across the Stamford Bridge pitch? Well, post the 1-1 draw against Manchester United, the Croatian professional footballer gave away his shorts and shirt to a fan in the stands. Yep, the generous footballer was left with nothing but his underwear! He was widely photographed in his semi-naked avatar as he zoomed past the pitch. Chelsea 1–1 Manchester United, Premier League 2022–23: Casemiro Helps Red Devils Secure Point at Stamford Bridge (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

View Pics of Mateo Kovacic After Chelsea-Manchester United Draw

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visubal (@visubal)

Watch Video:

