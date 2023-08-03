In a viral video doing the Internet rounds, a student named Arya Kothari is seen going onstage to collect his degree on graduation day. While approaching the chief guest to collect the graduation certificate he sings and dances to the song "Tenu Leke" from the popular Bollywood film Salaam-E-Ishq. Irked by his unprofessional and informal behaviour, the chief guest nearly denies the degree to him. The guest then warns him to not repeat the behaviour again and hands him his college degree. "Dancing through life [sic]," wrote digital creator Arya Kothari while sharing the viral video. Crow and Panda Viral Video: This Animal-Bird's Fun Banter Will Make Your Day! - WATCH.

Here's the Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arya Kothari (@arya_kothari)

