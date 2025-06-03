When a student's joyous backflip resulted in an unintentional kick to a fellow graduate, a high school graduation ceremony took an unexpected turn. The incident happened at South Plantation High School in Florida over the weekend. In his excitement, one student tried a backflip as he received his diploma, but he accidentally hit the girl behind him. TikTok user @rebel_chaos shared the moment's video and provided background, which swiftly went viral: "He did apologise, but he warned her that he was going to flip before the name was called." After this, they had to sit next to each other because the excitement went by too fast. Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries. Stunt Gone Wrong: Students Fall off Moving Thar While Attempting To Make Heroic Entry for Farewell Party; Video Goes Viral.

Student Accidentally Kicks Girl While Performing Backflip

High schooler does a backflip and accidentally kicks the girl behind him while accepting his diploma. Lmao. The incident happened during the South Plantation High School graduation ceremony over the weekend. "He did apologize but he did warn her before the name was called he… pic.twitter.com/Qr9mihoiFu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 2, 2025

