Sunita Williams, the NASA astronaut, took a selfie on January 30, 2025, as she was 423 Km above the Pacific Ocean. The photo was taken during her ninth spacewalk while aboard the International Space Station (ISS) with astronaut Butch Wilmore. In the image, Sunita’s spacesuit helmet visor reflected her hands and the camera, with the Pacific Ocean visible below her. It offered a rare view of Earth from the space. The spacewalk was significant for Suni Williams, as she surpassed former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson’s record for the most spacewalking hours by a female astronaut. She now ranks fourth on NASA’s all-time list with a total of 62 hours and 6 minutes of spacewalk time. Sunita Williams Breaks Spacewalking Record During 92nd US Spacewalk, Surpasses Peggy Whitson Historic Milestone.

Sunita Williams Clicks ‘Ultimate Selfie’ in Space

