Sydney Sweeney has come up with the genius decision to infuse her new product with her very own bathwater. The actress revealed that her new men’s soap bar, made in collaboration with Dr Squatch, will include traces of her bathwater. Named ‘Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss,’ the unusual product is a medium-grit exfoliating soap made with sand, pine bark extract and Sweeney’s actual bathwater. She took to her Instagram account and wrote, “You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it. Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater. Available on 6/6/25 at drsquatch.com.” As soon as the post went viral, internet users had meme-worthy reactions to her announcement.

Sydney Sweeney's Bathwater Bliss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

It's a Real Thing!

Sydney Sweeney is releasing a men’s soap called Bathwater Bliss with Dr. Squatch 5,000 bars of soap are infused with her own bathwater pic.twitter.com/oWhLUMLUlV — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 29, 2025

What has society come to 💀 pic.twitter.com/ZfVjlRycL7 — TVD (@tvd33c) May 29, 2025

The scientists busting into Sydney's bathroom to get fresh samples pic.twitter.com/mC4sUEeN6e — Gemini Jack (@GeminiJack11) May 29, 2025

Where is it ? pic.twitter.com/8jTN8Vdv1x — Scroll and Giggle (@giggle_scroll95) May 29, 2025

