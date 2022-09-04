In an unfortunate incident, 21-year-old TikTok star Tanya Pardazi died in an accident while skydiving. According to reports, the 21-year-old TikTik star died while she was attempting to skydive in a Toronto skydiving school. Reports suggest that Pardazi died due to the non-opening of the parachute on time in which she suffered serious injuries. Pardazi had nearly 1 lakh followers on Tiktok. Besides being a TikTok star, Pardazi was also a student of Philosophy at the University of Toronto. In 2017, she participated in The Miss Teenage Canada beauty pageant where she was among the 15 semi-finalists.

