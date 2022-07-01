Minecraft YouTuber and content creator Technoblade died at age 23 from cancer, nearly a year after announcing his diagnosis. A Youtube video showed Techoblade’s father sharing a message from his beloved son and announcing the streamer’s demise. The video clip was titled “so long nerds”. After the breaking news, gamers started pouring their hearts to pay tribute to Techno on Twitter.

Look At The Video, Here:

RIP Technoblade

RIP Technoblade, the world just lost a great person — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) July 1, 2022

Twitter Pays Homage To The Content Creator

Absolutely shocked. RIP Technoblade. You were a role model, a kind spirit, and a good man. Your legacy will never be forgotten. — FitMC (@FitMC) July 1, 2022

Techno Passes Away At 23

Fuck Cancer RIP Technoblade — LAZAR (@Lazarbeam) July 1, 2022

May His Soul Rest In Peace

RIP technoblade, another good soul lost to the horrors of cancer. fuck. cancer. — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) July 1, 2022

