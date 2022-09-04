In a heart-stopping incident, a youth suffered serious injuries when a train hit him while he was shooting a video on the railway tracks at the Waddepally tank near the Kazipet railway station in Telangana. The incident took place on Sunday when the youth was trying to record a video while walking near a track to have the speeding train as a background. He was tossed in the air as the train hit him. The video of the incident is going viral on the internet, however, the video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)