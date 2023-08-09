A Texas man's body was found last week at Utah Arches National Park. As per the sister of the deceased, the death of the man was caused by dehydration. James Bernard Hendricks, 66, of Austin, had been hiking in the park when the incident took place. He likely became disoriented from a combination of heat, dehydration and high altitude. As per his family, James was on a trip to Utah Arches National Park to spread his father's ashes when the incident took place. What Is Heat Stroke? Know Symptoms, Causes and Tips for Preventing Heat-Related Illness.

Texas Man Dies Of Heat Stroke:

