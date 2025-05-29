A Reddit post that went viral on social media shows how a fake "sick leave" can get you in trouble. Recently, a Redditor shared a post in which he said that he was caught in a viral video after he lied about being sick and went on a trip. The employee said that he took a "sick leave" on Friday for a trip to Coorg and told his manager that he was down with stomach flu. However, things got ugly when the employee was tagged in a background reel of someone dancing at the homestay. The employee said that when he returned to work on Monday, his skip-level manager sent him the reel link and said, "Hope your stomach is better". The Redditor said that, although he is employed, his work-from-home WFH requests have not been approved since then. New Scam Alert! Uber Driver in Hyderabad Uses Fake Emergency To Extort Money From Passenger; Viral Reddit Post Sparks Wave of Similar Complaints.

Employee on 'Sick Leave' Gets Caught In Viral Video

