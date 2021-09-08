A talking musk duck was spotted in Australia where it could be seen imitating human-like speech repeatedly. The duck was constantly saying, "You bloody fool" in a video that went viral in no time. The exciting video has taken everyone by surprise as we've known that birds understand our language, but didn't realise that they are smart enough to imitate humans as well, until today. Researchers also claim that the bird would've heard the phrase from its caretaker before trying to copy their vocalisation.

Check Out the Talking Musk Duck's Viral Video:

