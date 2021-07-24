There is a video going viral on social media of a Youtuber called 'Mallu Sayip', with a particularly noticeable and fake moustache, and his funny way of using the phrase 'American Aano?' ('Are you an American?) into various questions, or Malayalam phrases, without losing the way how the phrase is stylised. Based on a WhatsApp forward, the video will leave all Mallus among you in splits.

Watch the Video below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)