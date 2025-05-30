A shocking video of a tiger attacking an ‘Indian man’ at a Thailand tourist park has gone viral, sparking outrage online. The incident, caught on camera, reignited debates over the ethics of “tiger selfie” attractions. Netizens condemned such facilities, calling them dangerous and exploitative. “Tigers are not selfie props,” wrote one user. The attack highlights the inherent risk of treating wild animals as tame performers for tourist entertainment. Authorities are yet to respond officially. Tiger Attack Viral Video: Tiger Suddenly Turns Aggressive, Violently Grasps Woman Playing With It Inside Enclosure.

‘Indian Man’ Attacked by Tiger

Apparently an Indian man attacked by a tiger in Thailand. This is one of those paces where they keep tigers like pets and people can take selfies, feed them etc etc.#Indians #tigers #thailand #AnimalAbuse pic.twitter.com/7Scx5eOSB4 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidhshuk) May 29, 2025

Netizens React to Viral Video

My immediate reaction to this video was a chilling realization: that could have been me! This chilling video exposes a dangerous trend: many Indian tourists are lured into risky photo-ops with tigers in Thailand, often due to relentless peer pressure. These wild animals are… pic.twitter.com/QJnieFG0yH — Sanjay Madrasi Pandey | Ex-Reuters | Ex-Telegraph (@Sanjraj) May 29, 2025

This is heartbreaking — not just for the man attacked, but for the tiger too. Tigers are not selfie props. Keeping apex predators in cages, sedating them, and turning them into “tourist entertainment” is inhumane, unsafe, and unethical. Thailand has many such “tiger selfie… pic.twitter.com/EY6aDsHylK — KALIDASAN (@KALIDASAN2) May 30, 2025

Well tigers are no pets and this incident where the tourist was attacked by tiger shows we need to maintain a safe distance even though they are sedated. There is no point in taking selfies or images with wildlife !!#Animals #Wildlife #Thailand pic.twitter.com/tsmE5ayiC8 — Aryan (@chinchat09) May 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)