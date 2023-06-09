Tourists can pet wild animals such as tigers in nations like Dubai and Thailand. Even though these creatures have been professionally tamed, some inherent risk remains. A video going viral on social media depicts a woman and a tiger in an enclosed area. This video shows a woman tenderly patting the tiger on the head. The tiger suddenly becomes violent and strikes the woman, grasping her elbow. The woman tries to push the wild beast away as gently as possible without injuring herself. She continues to stroke the tiger as it wraps its paws around her and refuses to let go. It takes many attempts to bite the woman. Tiger Attack in Russia: Big Cat Pounces on Woman Relieving Herself in Bushes, Saved by Daring Husband.

Watch Video of Tiger Attacking Woman:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earth Reels (@earth.reel)

