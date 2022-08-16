Burj Khalifa lit up with Tiranga as it celebrated the Indian Independence Day 2022 on August 15! The Swantantrata Diwas celebrations got grander with the World's tallest building paying tribute to India that marked 75 years of Independence this year. The colours of the Indian National Flag were illuminated at the Burj Tower in UAE and the beautiful lighting was a sight to behold! Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Selfie With Tiranga Initiative Gets Stupendous Response, Over 5,00,00,000 Tiranga Selfies Uploaded on harghartiranga.com

Check Out Tiranga Being Illuminated at Burj Khalifa for Independence Day 2022 Celebrations:

نضيء الليلة #برج_خليفة احتفالاً بيوم الاستقلال الهندي! متمنين لهم المزيد من النمو والاستقرار!#BurjKhalifa lights up to celebrate Indian Independence Day. We wish the people of India happiness and prosperity! pic.twitter.com/eLm1TWRaCR — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) August 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)