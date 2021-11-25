As the news of the tomato price hike trended online, netizens took to Twitter to share some hilarious memes and jokes about the same and how they are coping with it. As per the data, retail tomato prices started rising in October and have been soared this month. The price hike started a meme fest on Twitter. It's Zomato Not Tomato! Food Delivery Platform Urges Users to Not Write 1-Star Reviews, Reminds That 'It's Tomato Whose Prices are Rising'.

Here’s How the Middle Class Reacted to the News

Tomato Is the New Petrol Now

Meanwhile, Petrol to Tomatoes Be Like

*The Laughing Emoji*

When apples are mixed with tomatoes !!#TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/cqZbFXxNCW — Sushil KGR Yati (@SushilYati) November 25, 2021

Now This One Is Very Funny

Date Nights Be Like

take me to some expensive place, where i can eat something expensive n feel as well🙂#TomatoPrice #PetrolDieselPrice pic.twitter.com/LdoWiljNBV — ᴇ ᴊ ᴀ ᴢ💤 (@itsejazzZ) November 24, 2021

Time For Tomato Heist

Proposal Done Right

