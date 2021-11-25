As the news of the tomato price hike trended online, netizens took to Twitter to share some hilarious memes and jokes about the same and how they are coping with it. As per the data, retail tomato prices started rising in October and have been soared this month. The price hike started a meme fest on Twitter. It's Zomato Not Tomato! Food Delivery Platform Urges Users to Not Write 1-Star Reviews, Reminds That 'It's Tomato Whose Prices are Rising'.
Here’s How the Middle Class Reacted to the News
Middle Class! #TomatoPricepic.twitter.com/iCf0QzC3Qa
— phunnyRabia (@PhunnyRabia) November 25, 2021
Tomato Is the New Petrol Now
Racing ahead #TomatoPrice and no looking back 😂#PetrolPrice #Tomato pic.twitter.com/T152NgnKBM
— Simran Kaur (@kaursimran_ind) November 24, 2021
Meanwhile, Petrol to Tomatoes Be Like
Petrol right now : pic.twitter.com/m2vmuGbnlM
— Upasana Rath (@upasana_07) November 25, 2021
*The Laughing Emoji*
When apples are mixed with tomatoes !!#TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/cqZbFXxNCW
— Sushil KGR Yati (@SushilYati) November 25, 2021
Now This One Is Very Funny
This stuff is gonna get real expensive tomorrow. #TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/3h80cQKPJE
— Alia🇰🇵 (@Commie_Sultana) November 24, 2021
Date Nights Be Like
take me to some expensive place, where i can eat something expensive n feel as well🙂#TomatoPrice #PetrolDieselPrice pic.twitter.com/LdoWiljNBV
— ᴇ ᴊ ᴀ ᴢ💤 (@itsejazzZ) November 24, 2021
Time For Tomato Heist
"Tomato heist coming soon near you "#TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/eudW0J4ZQj
— Thanos pandit ™ (@Thanos_pandith) November 24, 2021
Proposal Done Right
Best proposal ring 😜
#TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/rgSkCWF8ml
— Nigar Parveen (@NigarNawab) November 24, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)