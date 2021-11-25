Looks like Zomato is getting some '1-star reviews' lately. The food delivery platform took to Twitter to urge its users to not write '1-star reviews' for it. Zomata added that "it’s ‘tomato’ whose prices are rising." Scroll down to read the tweet.

Check Tweet By Zomato Here:

guys, it’s ‘tomato’ whose prices are rising, please don’t write 1-star reviews for us 😅🙏 — zomato (@zomato) November 24, 2021

