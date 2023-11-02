Halloween fever took over the world on October 31 when kids and adults worldwide dressed up in creative and often spooky costumes. Amid this, several videos of kids dressed up as US President Joe Biden have gone viral. The man dressed as Joe Biden deliberately trips over as two boys accompany him as Secret Service agents, imitating the US President. Diddy Dresses Up As Batman For Halloween 2023 After Warner Bros Bans His Joker Costume (Watch Video).

‘Trick-or-Trip’

Kids on Halloween dressed and acted as Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/bbVhvkjzIj — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) November 1, 2023

Kids Dress Up US President

The WINNER of Halloween is this Scary Accurate Joe Biden 🎃 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vPwOV9ter3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 1, 2023

Halloween 2023

This years most popular Halloween costume: Joe Biden! 👻 pic.twitter.com/vTx4Bb6DuD — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)