Diddy channeled his inner superhero as he transformed into Batman for Halloween 2023. His costume, for which he drew inspiration from Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight, took the internet by storm. The American rapper shared a video skit on Instagram, in which he can be heard saying, 'I’m tired of mediocrity, of the shortcuts, of the greed, of empty suits telling us that we don’t deserve more.' Shortly before revealing his Batman costume, Diddy stopped by Jimmy Kimmel's show to discuss his recently released 'The Love Album: Off the Grid' and more. During the discussion, Diddy revealed that Warner Bros did send him a legal notice last Halloween over his Joker costume. Halloween 2023: Geoscan Drone Show Shows Massive Moving Skeleton Near Burj Khalifa in Dubai; Video of Spooky Drone Display Goes Viral.

Check Out Diddy's Halloween Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)