A Turkish hospital has given cancer- stricken children electric cars instead of stretcher to go to their treatment room. The hospital came up with this innovative way to make operations a little less daunting for children, by providing them with miniature battery-operated cars. The video footage from the hospital has been shared on social media by Twitter handle Anadolu Agency. Barber Shaves Off His Own Hair To Support a Cancer Patient in Viral Video; Netizens Overwhelmed By The Gesture.

Children Can go to Treatment Room on Electric Cars:

(VIDEO) Turkish hospital gives children electric cars to drive to cancer treatment At a hospital in Turkish city of Kayseri, children with cancer can get on mini battery-operated cars, instead of a stretcher, to go to their treatment room pic.twitter.com/0GjmsKeTac — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 1, 2023

