A heart-warming video has left netizens teary-eyed. It shows a barber cutting the hair of a patient suffering from cancer. She breaks down while getting the haircut, and the man embraces her. The heart-melting factor comes into view when the barber shaves his own head in solidarity with the cancer patient. The woman was left amazed after watching him perform the unexpected action. The caption of the viral clip reads, "No one fights alone!" Pure Love! Brother Shaves His Head in Solidarity With Her Cancer-Battling Sister in Viral Video That Will Leave You Teary-Eyed.

Netizens Appreciate The Man's Moving Gesture!

No one fights alone! He shaves off his own hair in solidarity with a cancer patient. pic.twitter.com/1sjLKKjnHO — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) January 15, 2023

