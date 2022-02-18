Twitter Inc. head Parag Agrawal recently said that he will take a few weeks of paternity leave, following the birth of his second child. Just after the news, opinions about Parag Agrawal taking paternity leave have flooded social media with many netizens lauding him for normalising the move. He had announced this decision in a company meeting last week.

Take A Look At Twitterati's Reaction, Here:

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal goes on few weeks of paternity leave. Good to know that Twitter provides up to 20 weeks of parental leave, irrespective of gender. It’s not easy to go on few weeks of leave at his level, but he knows very well what’s his priority at the moment. https://t.co/UA6yWb2K1a — Manas Muduli🇮🇳 (@manas_muduli) February 17, 2022

Parag Agrawal's Paternity Leave Admired By Twitterati

Thank you @paraga for leading by example and taking paternity leave. I wish leaders did this when I was early in my career and becoming a father. We have 7500 people @twitter who have your back! https://t.co/MzDEtwCxOL — Ned Segal (@nedsegal) February 16, 2022

Normalise Paternity Leave

Kudos to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal for showing it’s okay to take parental leave, the world will still go on. Worth noting, the US is the only wealthy country that doesn’t have a paid parental leave mandate. Despite 73% of ppl supporting, only 23% of US workers have access to it — Alyssa Jaffee (@AlyssaJoyJaffee) February 17, 2022

