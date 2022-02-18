Twitter Inc. head Parag Agrawal recently said that he will take a few weeks of paternity leave, following the birth of his second child. Just after the news, opinions about Parag Agrawal taking paternity leave have flooded social media with many netizens lauding him for normalising the move. He had announced this decision in a company meeting last week.

Take A Look At Twitterati's Reaction, Here: 

Parag Agrawal's Paternity Leave Admired By Twitterati

Normalise Paternity Leave 

 

 

