Micro-blogging platform Twitter again suffered an outage. The Elon Musk-owned social media platform went down for some users in India and worldwide on Tuesday. Apparently, some users complained about not being able to use the search feature. This frustrated the users, but some of them came up with hilarious memes and jokes to light up the mood. While Twitter's tech team fixes the issue, let's take a look at memes. Twitter Down Again: Users Complains of Not Being Able to Access Search Feature.

Everyday!

Is Twitter down yet again? How shocking 😐 #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/oW3eCN6HJ0 — Phenomenally Black 💃🏾🦋🌺♈️ (@luvwinsresist) March 21, 2023

Please? Twitter?

twitter dont have something break down every week challenge pic.twitter.com/AwJ8DXeCE6 — 🗡 (@TorreyTime) March 21, 2023

Did He?

We All Are!

twitter search is down pic.twitter.com/QrGXfTsm0E — mar | #SosoJusticeWarrior | BLANC NOIR & HAPPINESS (@lunarbuizl) March 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)