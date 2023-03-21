Twitter reportedly suffered an outage on Tuesday morning as users in India and globally complained of not being able to access the search feature on the microblogging platform. There were thousands of reports about the outage on the Downdetector website. According to the Downdetector, user reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 11:49 PM EDT (Eastern Daylight Time). Twitter Down Yet Again! Micro-Blogging Site Twitter Not Working Today, Users Unable To See Tweets As Timeline Not Loading.

Twitter Down Again:

So twitter search is down! — RD (@rohitdashora) March 21, 2023

Twitter Down:

when twitter search isn’t working but you can’t search to see if anyone else’s search is down — cowboy jaehyun (@sexyIeo) March 21, 2023

Not Working:

Twitter search feature is currently down. No, it’s not just you. pic.twitter.com/qS6IbCD8ny — Tater Thots McGee (@tatertotsmcgee) March 21, 2023

Yep, It's Down:

I think Twitter search is down but I can’t search to find out ???!?! — (((James B Is Annoyed))) (@JamesTheTweeter) March 21, 2023

