The construction work of the majestic BAPS Hindu Temple is currently underway in Abu Dhabi, a drone video of which recently surfaced online. On Wednesday, December 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted an invitation to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir. He received the invitation from Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas, along with the board of directors of the temple. In a press release, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha stated that PM Modi will inaugurate the temple on February 14, 2024. PM Narendra Modi Accepts Invitation To Inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14, 2024.

Construction of BAPS Hindu Mandir Underway in Abu Dhabi

#WATCH | UAE: Drone visuals of the construction work of BAPS Hindu temple that is underway in Abu Dhabi "PM Narendra Modi accepted the invitation to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14, 2024", said BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi yesterday pic.twitter.com/xDEF1abdwu — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)