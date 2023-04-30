The official Twitter page of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Sunday landed in a major controversy after it shared an artwork which depicted Goddess Kali in an objectionable manner. "Work of art," Ukraine's Defense Ministry said. They also posted an illustration of the Hindu deity, wherein Goddess Kali was seen having an "upskirt moment", bearing resemblance to Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe. This did not go well with Indians who slammed the Twitter handle of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense. Reportedly, the artwork shared by the Twitter page bore an uncanny resemblance to the Hindu deity who is seen in blue skin colour and with a wreath of skulls and the typical 'tongue struck out' pose. "Shocking! Official handle of Ukraine Defense Ministry is portraying Maa Kali in a demeaning pose," said one user while a second wrote, "Why did you delete the "work of art" kid?"

This Is Not a Work of Art

Shocking! Official handle of Ukraine Defense Ministry is portraying Maa Kali in a demeaning pose. This is not a work of art. Our faith is not a matter of joke. Take it down and apologise @DefenceU pic.twitter.com/h8zbL7Hgm3 — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) April 30, 2023

Why Did You Delete the "Work of Art"?

Why did you delete the "work of art" kid?🤡 — narendra (@BharatDnarendra) April 30, 2023

Our Faith Is Not a Matter of Joke

Shocking! Official handle of Ukraine Defense Ministry is portraying Maa Kali in a demeaning pose. This is not a work of art. Our faith is not a matter of joke. Take it down and apologise @DefenceU pic.twitter.com/WinvLCEhJh — 🏹 Ruchi rajput 🏹 (@miss__rajput_) April 30, 2023

Twitter Handle of Ukraine's Defense Ministry Displays a Distorted Image of Maa Kali

The official Twitter handle of Ukraine's Defense Ministry displays a distorted image of Maa Kali, the mother goddess of billions of Hindus. Hinduphobia is no joke and definitely not a work of art.@MEAIndia @DefenceU pic.twitter.com/QNBGJm15Ea — Deeksha Negi (@NegiDeekshaa) April 30, 2023

India Should Convey a Strong Message to Ukraine

It is insult to Mata Kali. It is insult to 1.4 billion people. India should convey a strong message to Ukraine. @DrSJaishankar ji@DefenceU pic.twitter.com/rPXGrA7XlP — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) April 30, 2023

