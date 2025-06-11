In a bold and unconventional tribute, a woman has freeze-dried her deceased cat and placed him on her mantel, calling it an act of love and remembrance. Sharing photos online, she captioned, "When you love something that much, you don't bury it... you preserve it. Forever iconic. Forever fuzzy. And yes, he's freeze-dried. No, I'm not sorry." The gesture has sparked mixed reactions, with some calling it touching and others finding it unsettling. Stripes in the US Sky: Ed the Zebra Airlifted by Helicopter After Week of Dodging Cops in Tennessee, Video Goes Viral.

Woman Freeze-Dries Her Deceased Cat to 'Honour' and Display It on Mantle

Woman freeze-dries her deceased cat and puts it on a mantel. The woman says she is "honoring" the cat by preserving him and displaying him in her house. "When you love something that much, you don't bury it... you preserve it. Forever iconic. Forever fuzzy. And yes, he's… pic.twitter.com/v5oOfuhLMc — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)