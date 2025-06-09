Ed the zebra, Tennessee’s striped fugitive, was finally captured after more than a week of evading police and sprinting along highways. The runaway pet, who escaped just a day after arriving at his new home on May 30, was finally spotted lounging in a pasture in Christiana. Officials swooped in and captured him using netting before airlifting him out by helicopter. A video of the rescue has gone viral on social media, shows his head poking through the netting as he soared above the US sky. Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Ed was flown back to a waiting animal trailer. Now, Tennessee’s most famous fugitive is safely grounded after his wild week on the run. Zebra on Loose in Tennessee: Pet Zebra Caught on Camera Galloping on Road in US, Video Goes Viral.

Ed the Zebra Airlifted in Tennessee

🇺🇸 ED THE ZEBRA AIRLIFTED LIKE A STRIPED FUGITIVE KING Ed the zebra broke loose, ran down a highway, dodged cops, and turned into a full-blown internet legend. After more than a week of wild freedom, Ed was finally netted and flown out by helicopter like some zebra VIP.… https://t.co/tXfYLm2DLb pic.twitter.com/FIzthqZKZs — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 9, 2025

