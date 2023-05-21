In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a man was allegedly beaten up after he gave a Rs 2,000 note to an auto driver in Ghaziabad. As per reports, the auto driver thrashed the man who reportedly gave him a Rs 2,000 currency note. The development comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said that it will withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination banknote from circulation, however, the notes will continue as legal tender. Meanwhile, the State Bank of India (SBI) on Sunday clarified that the facility of exchange of Rs 2000 denomination bank notes up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time will be allowed without obtaining any requisition slip. RBI Withdraws Rs 2,000 Currency Notes From Circulation, To Continue As Legal Tender; Last Date To Exchange September 30.

Auto Rickshaw Driver Beats Man for Giving Rs Rs 2,000 Note

