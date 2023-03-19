In a commendable work, Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday saved a 20-year-old man who posted about his suicide plan on Instagram. Tracking the post on the social media platform, the cops reached the man's house and informed his family, and got him counselled. The man apparently posted a photo of a noose and wrote “Today I will end myself.” Reportedly, the man had an ugly fight with his wife on Friday night. The cops said that he was suffering from depression. Meanwhile, the prompt action of UP police is getting praised after they successfully saved a life. Facebook Helps Cops Prevent Suicide Attempt by Man in Ghaziabad, Here’s How.

UP Police Saves Life of Man:

