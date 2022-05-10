A few months after introducing their new German Shepherd dog, Commander US President took to his official Twitter account to share an adorable video of a grown-up Commander running and jumping through the White House. Commander is playfully running across the different areas of the White House and even accompanying the President in the hallways. President Biden captioned the video, “It hasn’t taken long for Commander to find his way around the White House.” The lovable video is winning hearts on the internet.

Watch The Video Here:

It hasn’t taken long for Commander to find his way around the White House. pic.twitter.com/zuCv188EHh — President Biden (@POTUS) May 7, 2022

